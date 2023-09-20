Ahead of their Champions League clash vs Bayern Munich, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær has shed light on why the club failed to secure the signing of Harry Kane, reported by Fabrizio Romano. Solskjær expressed his strong desire to sign Kane, revealing that he believed the player was interested in joining Manchester United. However, the financial constraints resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic prevented the transfer from materializing.

Speaking to @AndyMitten on @TheAthleticFC, Solskjær stated, “I would have signed Harry Kane every day of the week, and my understanding was that he wanted to come to Man Utd.” The Norwegian manager's admiration for Kane's talents and potential contribution to the team was evident.

Despite Solskjær's willingness to bring Kane to Manchester United, the club faced significant financial limitations due to the economic impact of the pandemic. Solskjær emphasized that the club did not possess an unlimited budget for transfers, making it challenging to secure high-profile signings.

As a result, Harry Kane ultimately moved to Bayern Munich, where he is set to face Manchester United in their Champions League encounter. Kane's transfer to Bayern Munich marked a significant addition to the German club's roster, and he has quickly become an integral part of their squad.

The clash between Bayern Munich and Manchester United promises to be an exciting showdown, with Kane's presence adding to the intrigue. While Manchester United may have missed out on Kane's signing due to budget constraints, Solskjær and his team will be focused on delivering a strong performance against the Bavarian giants in their quest for Champions League success. The match provides an opportunity for Manchester United to measure their progress against top-tier competition and showcase their capabilities on the European stage.