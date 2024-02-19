Bayern Munich suffered their third consecutive Bundesliga defeat, this time at the hands of Bochum, leaving Harry Kane in significant trouble

Bayern Munich‘s woes deepened as they suffered their third consecutive Bundesliga defeat, this time at the hands of Bochum, leaving Harry Kane and his teammates in significant trouble, reported by GOAL. The Bavarians got off to a promising start with Jamal Musiala's early goal, but their lead was short-lived.

Despite an opportunity for Kane to double the lead, he squandered a chance, sky-rocketing his effort after a solo run. The game witnessed two pauses due to fan protests against foreign investment in German football, disrupting the flow.

Bochum capitalized on the interruptions, scoring twice in a rapid six-minute spree. Keven Schlotterbeck's guided header put the home side ahead 2-1, and Kevin Stoger sealed Bayern's fate with a late penalty. Despite a consolation goal from Kane, it couldn't salvage another lackluster performance from the English international.

The defensive prowess of Bochum, led by standout Schlotterbeck, played a pivotal role in their victory. The center-back not only subdued Kane for the most part but also contributed the crucial go-ahead goal, securing a memorable win for Bochum.

For Kane, it has been a rough stretch, failing to find the net in recent matches and struggling to make an impact. The 3-2 defeat against Bochum only added to his challenges, casting doubt on the wisdom of his transfer to Bayern Munich.

Looking ahead, Bayern faces a tough encounter against RB Leipzig next Saturday in Bundesliga. The focus will then shift to the Champions League last-16 tie on March 5, where Harry Kane and the team aim to overturn a 1-0 deficit against Lazio. The uncertain future of manager Thomas Tuchel adds another layer of intrigue to Bayern Munich's challenging situation.