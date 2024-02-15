Bayern Munich's Harry Kane urges teammates to rally after consecutive defeats, emphasizing unity and resilience in the face of adversity.

Harry Kane, the talismanic striker for Bayern Munich, has called upon his teammates to rally together following two significant setbacks in less than a week. The English forward, who had hoped to secure major silverware with Bayern after departing his boyhood club Tottenham Hotspur, expressed his frustrations after consecutive defeats, first a 3-0 loss against Bayer Leverkusen and then a narrow 1-0 defeat to Lazio in the Champions League.

Facing a precarious position in both the Bundesliga title race, where Bayern Munich finds themselves trailing by five points, and the Champions League knockout stages, with a 1-0 aggregate deficit against Lazio, Kane emphasized the importance of unity and resilience within the squad. “It's been a really tough week. We have to find it among ourselves. We're still in the race for the Bundesliga and in this tie. We have to keep fighting,” Kane remarked during an interview with TNT Sports.

Despite the recent downturn in form, Kane remains optimistic about Bayern Munich's prospects, highlighting the team's determination to overcome adversity. “We have big games and big things to fight for. We're not out of it, we will never give up. We just need to turn it around. One game or spark can turn it around,” he added, reflecting his unwavering commitment to the club's success.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel faced questions about his future at the club following the disappointing results. However, the former Borussia Dortmund head coach remained steadfast in his resolve, dismissing concerns and focusing on addressing the team's shortcomings. “No, I'm not worried about my future,” Tuchel stated confidently during a press conference. “We did everything to lose this match…There were many individual mistakes,” he admitted, acknowledging the need for improvement but reaffirming his belief in the team's abilities to bounce back.

As Bayern Munich navigates through this challenging period, the collective determination of both players and coaching staff will be pivotal in regaining their winning form and pursuing success on multiple fronts.