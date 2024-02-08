Bayern Munich's star striker and England captain, Harry Kane, has opened up about the inspiration he drew from football icon David Beckham

Bayern Munich‘s star striker and England captain, Harry Kane, has opened up about the inspiration he drew from football icon David Beckham when establishing his own foundation, reported by GOAL. Kane, who admired Beckham during his formative years, particularly values the former Three Lions skipper's influence.

Reflecting on the past, Kane shared with BBC Sport how David Beckham served as a role model in his youth, well before the era of pervasive social media and a multitude of online influencers. The Bayern Munich frontman acknowledges the impact Beckham and other celebrities had on him, including the football legend's partner, Victoria Beckham.

Motivated by a desire to contribute positively to children's mental health, Kane, along with his wife Kate Goodland, initiated the Harry Kane Foundation. The couple aims to follow in the footsteps of Beckham and his wife, creating a platform to address mental health challenges faced by young individuals globally.

Kane expressed his commitment to being a positive influence, recognizing the responsibility that comes with being a role model for aspiring youngsters: “Now I'm in that situation – there are a lot of young boys and girls looking up to me. You listen to your role models. I would have done anything Beckham said when I was a kid.”

Drawing from his personal experiences, Kane emphasized the importance of resilience during challenging times. Recalling his setbacks, including being released from a club and facing difficulties during loan spells, he highlighted the significance of having a strong support system and the ability to confront and overcome obstacles.

As Kane transitions to a new chapter in his career with Bayern Munich, he remains dedicated to being a source of inspiration, not only through his football prowess but also through his commitment to making a positive impact beyond the pitch.