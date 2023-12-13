Bayern Munich's star striker, Harry Kane, has opened up about the challenges he has faced since his summer transfer to the German giants

Bayern Munich‘s star striker, Harry Kane, has opened up about the challenges he has faced since his summer transfer to the German giants, reported by GOAL. While thriving on the pitch, Kane admitted that the move has presented difficulties, especially in terms of family life.

Returning to England for Bayern Munich's final group-stage Champions League match against Manchester United, Kane showcased his impressive form by providing an assist for Kingsley Coman's decisive goal in a 1-0 victory. However, post-match, he revealed the complexities of adjusting to life in Germany.

“It’s been difficult. It was my first move in my career so I probably didn’t realise what went into it. Not only the new team, but the personal, the family – I’ve got four kids,” said Kane. Fortunately, he shared that they have now found a house, with plans to move in after the winter break. Humorously, he added, “The only problem is, if I stop scoring when they come, I might have to send them back!”

The challenges of settling in a new country, handling administrative tasks like work permits, finding housing, and ensuring school arrangements, were highlighted by Kane. Despite the hurdles, he expressed gratitude for the support of his family and team. The experience of playing in new stadiums with different fans has brought him genuine excitement.

Living in a hotel since his transfer, Harry Kane is set to move into an impressive villa, formerly owned by Lucas Hernandez, providing a more settled environment for his family. As the Bundesliga pauses for a winter break after mid-December fixtures, Bayern will be anticipating a fully-adjusted Kane to continue his prolific goal-scoring when league action resumes in January. Kane, with 22 goals and eight assists, stands out as the first player in the big five European leagues to reach 30 goal involvements in all competitions this season, underlining his crucial role for Bayern. With Bayern securing their place in the last 16 of the Champions League as group winners, they aim to capitalize on Kane's form for a successful campaign in the tournament.