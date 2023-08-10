There's a new twist in the Harry Kane to Bayern Munich saga.

The big news on Thursday was that Tottenham and Bayern had finally come to an agreement over a fee for the England forward reported to be in excess of €100 million ($110 million).

All that was left now was for Kane to make the expected decision to leave North London and officially agree personal terms with the Bundesliga champions. At least, that's what everyone assumed.

According to Sky Sports, it now looks “increasingly likely” that Kane will stay with Tottenham this season in what is still a developing situation.

Additionally, Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg confirmed Kane is hesitating to make the move and Bayern are aware of it as well despite the two parties having a verbal agreement. Plettenberg, however, reports that it's a 50/50 decision for Kane at this point.

It's hard to predict what happens now.

The expectation was that Kane — who has a year remaining on his Spurs deal — would leave, especially if the two clubs came to an agreement over a transfer fee before the Premier League season commenced this weekend. Kane was also said to have reached a verbal agreement with Bayern over a four-year contract last month.

It's no secret that Tottenham want Kane to stay, but their main goal was for the 30-year-old to sign a new contract which seemed more and more unlikely as time went on.

And so, after previously rejecting a number of bids from the German club, Tottenham finally agreed a deal with Bayern only for Kane to now have a change of heart.

Harry Kane scored 30 league goals for Tottenham during the 2022/23 season as he matched his highest-ever tally from the 2017/18 season.