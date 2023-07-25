Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich has insisted that he is not leaving Bayern Munich this summer. The midfielder has been linked with a move to FC Barcelona this summer after he was no longer considered “unsaleable” by the Bayern Munich hierarchy.

According to the reports from Fabrizio Romano, the German midfielder was speaking to multiple football outlets about his potential move away from the Bundesliga champions. He said, “I'm very certain that I will stay here at Bayern.”

“I will play the coming season at FC Bayern. I have no other plans”.

Alongisde Barcelona, Kimmich has also been linked with a move to Liverpool and Manchester United this summer. After enduring a difficult season on and off the field, the Germany International is focused on his football and what he can bring to Bayern Munich. Alongside Kimmich, Leon Goretzka has also been linked with a move away from the Bavarians. However, the former Schalke man has also insisted that he is going nowhere.

Moreover, Marcel Sabitzer has returned to the Allianz Arena after his loan spell ended at Manchester United. The Austrian midfielder will most likely leave Bayern Munich this summer, but it won't be Old Trafford. He spent the last days of his tenure at Manchester on the sidelines due to an injury.

Bayern Munich are currently focused on pursuing Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur. Spurs have currently rejected two bids for their captain from the Bundesliga champions, but the Bavarians are returning with a third bid soon. There are also reports that Kane's wife was seen in Munich finding properties.