Bayern Munich fullback Alphonso Davies is currently stalling on a new deal at the Allianz Arena. The Canadian defender has two more years left on his contract with the Bundesliga champions and is linked with a move to Real Madrid.

According to BILD's reports, Davies has yet to agree new terms with Bayern Munich. Now, the Canada International is waiting for an offer from Real Madrid. Davies' representatives know Los Blancos are trying to move Ferland Mendy on in the summer. Manager Carlo Ancelotti is frustrated with Mendy's injury problems throughout the 2022/23 season.

Real Madrid believe that the signing of Davies is achievable in this transfer window. They have already welcomed Jude Bellingham for a hefty fee from Bayern Munich's rivals Borrusia Dortmund this summer. Now, they are prepared to do more business. They could even wait till the expiry of Davies' current deal at Bayern Munich and sign him for free. They did the same with David Alaba in the 2021 transfer window.

Davies has grown frustrated over his role at Bayern Munich. The 22-year-old has told how much he dislikes playing left-back with the Bavarians, despite being signed to play as a winger at the club. He has made 153 appearances for the Bundesliga champions since signing for the club from Vancouver Whitecaps. He was an influential part of Bayern Munich's historical 2020 when the Bavarians captured six trophies.

Despite Davies' unclear situation, the Canada International is set to join Bayern Munich's pre-season tour. The 22-year-old will have the chance to impress Thomas Tuchel as the Bavarians play Manchester City, Kawasaki Frontale, and Liverpool in the pre-season friendlies.