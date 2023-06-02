Bayern Munich have put three players on the transfer list for the upcoming window. The newly-crowned Bundesliga champions are prepared to listen to the offers of Serge Gnabry, Sadio Mane, and Leroy Sane this summer.

According to the reports from Bild, the Bundesliga giants are in for a significant revamp this window. Their biggest focus is to change their attacking line-up for next season, and now it looks like none of the three mentioned players make it to their ideal starting line-up.

Bayern Munich are aware of the lack of goals their team has. The Bundesliga champions have been unable to replace the goals of Robert Lewandowski, who left for Barcelona last summer. The Poland captain has been fantastic in La Liga, winning the Catalans their first Spanish title since 2019.

The biggest shock in the transfer list is Sadio Mane. The Senegal captain joined the Bundesliga giants last summer from Liverpool. However, things have not gone according to his plans. Mane missed the World Cup due to an injury and has had problems settling in Germany.

The right-footed winger was involved in a dressing room brawl with Leroy Sane after the Champions League defeat to Manchester City earlier this season. As a consequence, Thomas Tuchel omitted him from the next Bundesliga game. Mane has scored only seven goals in 25 appearances for Bayern Munich and has found himself on the bench under Tuchel and Julian Nagelsmann.

Gnabry has also been a significant disappointment throughout this season. Like Mane, the Arsenal youth product has been on the bench for most of the season. There are reported bids for Julian Alvarez and Harry Kane from Bayern Munich. Regardless of whether either of those two comes to the Allianz Arena, it shows that Bayern are serious about their team and want to improve on this season.