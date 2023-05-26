French defender Lucas Hernandez is set to make his final decision on his future at Bayern Munich. The Bavarians have had a dreadful season and are on the cusp of losing their Bundesliga title to Borussia Dortmund on the final day. They are planning for transfers already and demanding final calls from their main players.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Hernandez will communicate his final decision with the club soon. The five-time European champions expect him to stay at the club and sign a contract extension as the talks are advanced. Paris Saint Germain are massively interested in buying the Spain International, but the talks are not advanced as yet. This storyline will have further developments after the Bundesliga season’s conclusion.

Hernandez has had a season hampered by injuries. The French defender was sidelined with an ACL tear in November but was optimistic about returning to action before the end of the season. Last week, he smiled with the Bayern Munich fans, hinting at a possible return to the field soon.

Bayern manager Thomas Tuchel said in the Leipzig pre-match press conference, “He always has a smile on his face. He’s always positive, even though he’s in a difficult situation. For me, he is clearly a leading player.”

Will he stay at Bayern Munich or move to the French capital in the summer? That question can only be answered by the player and his representatives. However, for now, Hernandez is at the Allianz Arena and cannot wait to play football again.