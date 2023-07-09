Bayern Munich are stepping up their pursuit of Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane.

The Bundesliga champions have been linked with a move for Kane all summer and recently had a €70 million offer with add-ons rejected last week as Tottenham look to keep their star man.

However, as per football insider Fabrizio Romano, the Bavarians have submitted a new second bid for Kane in a proposal worth €80 million ($87.75 million) with add-ons as of Sunday.

Romano went on to add, though, that the initial feeling after the second bid from Spurs is they're still not willing to accept any deal for the England forward.

That said, there is no official answer from the North London club as things stand.

Kane has a year remaining on his current deal and would be an ideal signing for Bayern Munich, who despite winning an 11th consecutive league title, have struggled without a true replacement for Robert Lewandowski.

Tottenham's record goalscorer in Kane is certainly a great replacement for the Polish hitman and the move makes sense for him as well.

Despite his loyalty to Spurs and numerous individual awards, Kane is yet to win a trophy at club level in his time at England.

Additionally, he will not be playing any European football whatsoever this upcoming season if he stays considering Tottenham finished eighth in the Premier League this past campaign.

More than anything, Kane turns 30 later this month, and time is running out for him if he wants to end his professional career with a trophy or two.

Joining Bayern would certainly help in that regard.