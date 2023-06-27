Harry Kane has turned himself into one of the most prolific strikers in the world with Tottenham, and with every passing season, it seems like his name finds a way to get more and more involved in transfer rumors. Once again, Kane is being linked to a move away from Tottenham, with Bayern Munich this time being the club interested, having reportedly placed a $76.6 million offer for Kane.

Despite winning the Bundesliga for the 11th straight season, it's clear that Bayern struggled to overcome the loss of Robert Lewandowski, who left for FC Barcelona last summer. That has led the German giants to target Kane, but it sounds like the Spurs aren't intent on letting Kane leave this summer, as they have told the English star that he isn't available for transfer.

“Harry Kane has been told by Tottenham Hotspur that he is not available for transfer this summer, sources told ESPN, despite Bayern Munich stepping up their interest in the England captain…Spurs are aware of Bayern's interest in Kane, who has a year to run on his contract at the London club, but there are no plans to offload the forward during the transfer window.” – Mark Ogden, ESPN

Kane would clearly be a very helpful addition for Bayern, but once again, Tottenham are remaining steadfast in their desire to hold onto their star striker. This likely won't be the last we hear of transfer rumors involving Kane, but for the time being, it seems like he is set to stay put in England with the Spurs.