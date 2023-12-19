Bayern Munich fans have reason to celebrate as veteran star Thomas Muller has officially inked a new contract

Bayern Munich fans have reason to celebrate as veteran star Thomas Muller has officially inked a new contract, extending his stay with the club until the summer of 2025, reported by GOAL. The news was confirmed by Bayern Munich, marking a significant commitment from the German international.

Amidst discussions over his contract extension, the 32-year-old has now put pen to paper, solidifying his association with Bayern. Muller's previous contract was set to conclude at the end of the current season, making this extension a crucial move for both the player and the club.

The official announcement by Bayern Munich, accompanied by the words “25 years for our number 25,” reflects the enduring connection between Muller and the club, emphasizing his longstanding presence and contributions to the team.

Notably, Muller's decision to extend his contract will likely resonate positively with Bayern Munich's star striker, Harry Kane. The two players have established a close bond, with Kane considering Muller among his best mates, alongside former Manchester City winger Leroy Sane, as reported by The Athletic.

In the summer, Thomas Muller's future briefly flirted with the possibility of a move to the Premier League, with Manchester United expressing interest. However, the seasoned campaigner opted to continue his journey with Bayern Munich.

Under the management of Thomas Tuchel, Bayern Munich currently holds the second position in the Bundesliga table, trailing leaders Bayer Leverkusen by four points with a game in hand. The team's next challenge awaits against Wolfsburg on Wednesday, as they strive to close the gap and maintain their competitive edge in the title race.