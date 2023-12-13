Bayern Munich's Harry Kane delivered a stellar performance against Manchester United in the Champions League

Bayern Munich‘s Harry Kane delivered a stellar performance against Manchester United in the Champions League, contributing to the team's victory with a crucial assist for Kingsley Coman's winning goal, reported by GOAL. The England international showcased his exceptional form, underlining his impact on Bayern's success.

Kane's pivotal one-touch play allowed Coman to break through and secure the victory at Old Trafford, leading to Manchester United's elimination from the Champions League. Notably, Kane's assist in this match equaled the total number of assists Bruno Fernandes has managed throughout the entire season at Old Trafford. This statistic reflects both on the individual performance of the players and the team's overall struggles.

During the summer transfer window, Manchester United had the opportunity to sign Kane but ultimately opted for Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta. The decision was influenced by factors such as the potential negotiation challenges with Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy and the reluctance to commit to what was termed “Ronaldo money” in wages.

Despite Hojlund's efforts, including five goals in the Champions League, he has yet to find the net in the Premier League. In the match against Bayern, Hojlund faced challenges with limited quality service from the midfielders. However, reports suggest that Manchester United has “no regrets” about missing out on the opportunity to sign Kane.

Harry Kane's impressive record with Bayern includes 22 goals and eight assists in 19 appearances. As Bayern prepares to face VFB Stuttgart on Sunday evening, Kane aims to maintain his prolific form and contribute further to the team's success.