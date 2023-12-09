Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel put his side on blast after their inexcusable 5-1 defeat to Frankfurt on Saturday.

Bayern Munich finally tasted defeat for the first time in the 2023-24 Bundesliga campaign on Saturday, losing 5-1 to Eintracht Frankfurt in embarrassing fashion. For the German giants, it was an inexcusable performance, and gaffer Thomas Tuchel let his side hear it after dropping three points.

Via Fabrizio Romano:

“We deserved to lose. We’re all to blame when you’ve a whole week of training and then play like that. The willingness, the eagerness to win a game away from home wasn’t there today.”

Bayern came out flat and instantly paid for it, with Frankfurt taking a 3-0 lead by the 36th minute. Joshua Kimmich got one back before the halftime whistle, but it was all downhill from there as the hosts netted two more times in the second period.

While the Bavarians did control 65% of the ball, their usual lethal ways weren't there. Talisman Harry Kane only tallied one shot on target, failing to add to his league-leading 18 goals in his debut Bundesliga campaign.

With the defeat, Bayern is still second in the top flight for the time being, three points behind Bayer Leverkusen. If Xabi Alonso's men come out victorious against Stuttgart on Sunday, they will be six points clear in first place.

On a more positive note, it's still very early in the season and this should be a wake-up call for the title-holders. Their next chance to bounce back will be on Tuesday as they wrap up the Champions League group stages against Manchester United on matchday six. Bayern will finish at the top of the pod and has already booked their spot in the Round of 16.