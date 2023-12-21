Bayern Munich sensation Harry Kane is gearing up for a well-deserved winter break with his family after a dazzling start to life in Germany

Bayern Munich sensation Harry Kane is gearing up for a well-deserved winter break with his family after a dazzling start to life in Germany, reported by GOAL. The Bundesliga's three-week hiatus has arrived, giving Kane the chance to unwind and savor some festive moments with his wife Kate and their kids. This marks a significant departure from the bustling Christmas schedule he was accustomed to in the Premier League during his time at Tottenham.

Expressing his excitement, Kane shared, “I can't wait. I'm really looking forward to it. It's been tough here without the family for these four months, without the kids and without the wife.” The star striker, who recently added another goal to his tally in Bayern's 2-1 triumph over Wolfsburg, is set to jet off to a warm destination for a 10-day family retreat. Kane humorously noted, “I'm going to text all my mates in England a picture of me on the beach somewhere.”

The Bundesliga's extended winter break stands in contrast to the English top flight's hectic schedule during the festive period. Kane, famed for his prowess in Premier League Boxing Day matches, now gets a more relaxed break. His impressive record of 10 goals in seven Boxing Day games for Tottenham is a testament to his holiday form. Overall, Kane has notched up 22 goals in matches from December 26 to January 4.

On the pitch for Bayern, Harry Kane's performances have been nothing short of stellar, amassing 25 goals in 22 games, with 21 of them coming in just 15 Bundesliga appearances. The English skipper is set to resume action on January 12 at the Allianz Arena when Bayern takes on Hoffenheim. The winter break serves as a valuable opportunity for Kane to recharge and relish some quality moments with his loved ones before returning to the thrilling Bundesliga action.