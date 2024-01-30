Bayern Munich fans face online mockery for an English-themed song dedicated to Harry Kane, as social media deems the rendition horrendous.

Bayern Munich supporters found themselves at the center of social media mockery when footage emerged of them singing an English-themed song dedicated to striker Harry Kane during a recent fan event. The rendition, set to the tune of “Jingle Bells,” included the lyrics: “Harry Kane, Harry Kane, Harry all the way. Oh, what fun it is to see Harry score again.” Despite their attempt to show appreciation for the England captain, the video quickly went viral, prompting criticism on platforms like Twitter.

Football fans took to social media to express their disdain, with comments ranging from describing the performance as “horrendously bad” to suggesting that Kane should submit a transfer request after the less-than-impressive singing display. The video highlighted the stark contrast between the traditional chants and songs associated with football clubs and the Bayern Munich supporters' attempt at an English-themed tribute.

🇩🇪🔴 Bayern Munich fans singing a song for Harry Kane! 🎶 « Oh what fun it is to see Harry Kane score again! »pic.twitter.com/jQcP2v6QaE — EuroFoot (@eurofootcom) January 28, 2024

In the online ridicule, Harry Kane has been delivering exceptional performances on the pitch for Bayern Munich since joining the German champions from Tottenham in the summer. With an impressive record of 27 goals in 26 games across all competitions and 23 goals in the Bundesliga, Kane is on track to challenge Robert Lewandowski's single-season record of 41 goals.

The English striker further solidified his impact by scoring the decisive goal in Bayern's recent 3-2 victory over Augsburg. As Bayern Munich aims to secure another Bundesliga title, they are engaged in a tight race with Bayer Leverkusen, trailing by just two points with 15 matches remaining in the season. The upcoming clash between Bayern and Leverkusen on February 10 promises to be a pivotal moment in the title race as both teams vie for supremacy in the Bundesliga.