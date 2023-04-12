Tuesday was quite simply a night to forget for everyone associated with Bayern Munich.

The Bundesliga champions suffered a 3-0 defeat to Manchester City in the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal at the Etihad Stadium.

Goals from Rodri, Bernardo Silva and Erling Haaland gave Pep Guardiola’s men a commanding lead going into the second leg at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

To make things worse, there was an altercation between Bayern duo Sadio Mane and Leroy Sane with the former reportedly throwing a punch at the latter according to Sky Germany.

The report adds that Sane’s lip was bleeding and that both players needed to be separated by teammates in the dressing room.

Mane and Sane were notably seen arguing with each other during the latter stages of Bayern’s defeat. Additionally, once the team landed in Munich, Mane was picked up privately from the airport while Sane took the team bus.

Bayern Munich have yet to comment on the reported incident.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The German giants have their work cut out for them with results not going as expected for new manager Thomas Tuchel.

Since Tuchel replaced Julian Nagelsmann last month, the Bavarians have been eliminated from the DFB-Pokal and are virtually out of the Champions League.

Thomas Tuchel's first 4 games as Bayern manager: ✅ 4-2 win vs Dortmund

❌ 1-0 loss vs Freiburg

✅ 1-0 win vs Freiburg

❌ 3-0 loss vs Man City P4, W2, L2. pic.twitter.com/MSN3KKBe0t — EuroFoot (@eurofootcom) April 11, 2023

Tuchel isn’t giving up just yet, however.

“This does not feel like a 3-0 but it is a 3-0 and it is a huge, huge task now to turn this around,” he said after the game. “We are realistic but we will not give up.

“It will not be over until we are in the shower.”