ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The college basketball season continues on Tuesday with a matchup between Louisville and SMU. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Louisville-SMU prediction and pick.

In a compelling ACC matchup, the Louisville Cardinals (14-5) travel to Dallas to face the SMU Mustangs (14-4) on Tuesday at 9 p.m. EST. Louisville enters riding an impressive eight-game win streak, looking to continue their momentum against an SMU squad that boasts a strong 8-2 home record. The Mustangs, led by head coach Andy Enfield, are averaging a robust 84.8 points per game and outscoring opponents by 13.2 points. Louisville will rely on senior guards Chucky Hepburn (15.2 ppg) and Reyne Smith (13.6ppg) to challenge SMU's home court advantage. This game promises to be a high-octane offensive battle between two competitive ACC programs.

Here are the Louisville-SMU College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Louisville-SMU Odds

Louisville: +1.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -102

SMU: -1.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -118

Over: 155.5 (-110)

Under: 155.5 (-110)

How to Watch Louisville vs. SMU

Time: 9:00 PM ET/6:00 PM PT

TV: ACC Network

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Louisville Will Cover The Spread/Win

Louisville is poised to extend its eight-game winning streak and secure a victory over SMU by leveraging its balanced attack and defensive capabilities. The Cardinals have demonstrated exceptional consistency, boasting a 7-1 record in ACC play, and their ability to win close games has been critical. Louisville's offense, led by standout guard Chucky Hepburn (15.2 PPG), has been efficient, averaging 78.4 points per game while hitting 43.7% from the field. Their three-point shooting, at 9.4 made threes per game, could exploit SMU's perimeter defense, which allows 7.8 threes per contest. Additionally, Louisville's defense has limited opponents to 43.8% shooting, a key factor against SMU's high-powered offense.

Defensively, Louisville's ability to disrupt SMU's rhythm will be crucial. The Mustangs excel at home (8-2) and average an impressive 84.8 points per game, but Louisville's disciplined defense has held opponents to just 70.9 points across their last ten games. The Cardinals' knack for forcing turnovers (2.6 steals per game from Hepburn) could neutralize SMU's offensive efficiency. Moreover, Louisville has proven its resilience on the road during their win streak, showcasing the mental toughness needed to handle SMU's home-court advantage. With their combination of offensive versatility and defensive pressure, Louisville appears well-equipped to outlast SMU in what promises to be a competitive matchup. Expect the Cardinals' experience and composure to shine through in this pivotal ACC clash.

Why SMU Will Cover The Spread/Win

SMU is primed to secure a victory over Louisville in this highly anticipated ACC matchup, leveraging their potent offense and home-court advantage. The Mustangs have been a force to be reckoned with this season, boasting an impressive 14-4 record and showcasing their ability to compete at the highest level. Their offensive prowess is particularly noteworthy, as they've consistently outperformed opponents, averaging a robust 84.8 points per game. This high-octane offense, coupled with their sharpshooting from beyond the arc (38.6% on three-pointers), will pose a significant challenge for Louisville's defense.

The Mustangs' home-court advantage at Moody Coliseum cannot be overstated. With a capacity of 7,000 passionate fans, the arena has become a fortress for SMU, creating an intimidating atmosphere for visiting teams. The Mustangs have demonstrated their ability to thrive under pressure, as evidenced by their recent 54-52 victory over Virginia, where Boopie Miller's clutch jump shot sealed the win in the final second. This resilience and composure in tight situations will be crucial against a strong Louisville team. Moreover, SMU's defensive capabilities should not be overlooked, as they've shown the ability to disrupt opponents' offensive rhythms and force turnovers. With their balanced attack, home-court advantage, and momentum from recent successes, SMU is well-positioned to outmaneuver Louisville and secure a pivotal conference win.

Final Louisville-SMU Prediction & Pick

In a pivotal ACC clash, Louisville enters as a slight underdog (+1.5) against SMU, but their recent momentum suggests they're primed to challenge the Mustangs. The Cardinals have been exceptional during their eight-game winning streak, boasting a 7-1 conference record and averaging 78.4 points per game. Chucky Hepburn leads the offensive charge, averaging 15.2 points and 5.8 assists, providing the offensive firepower needed to compete with SMU's high-octane attack. Louisville's defensive discipline, allowing just 69.6 points per game, could be the key to neutralizing SMU's potent offense that averages 84.8 points.

However, SMU's home-court advantage at Moody Coliseum cannot be overlooked. The Mustangs have been dominant at home with an 8-2 record and have outscored opponents by 13.2 points per game. Kevin Miller's contributions (14.7 PPG) complement the team's offensive strategy, and their 48.6% field goal percentage poses a significant threat to Louisville's defense. While the spread suggests a tight matchup, SMU's home-court prowess and offensive explosiveness give them a slight edge in what promises to be a thrilling contest between two competitive ACC programs as SMU comes away with the ATS victory on Tuesday night.

Final Louisville-SMU Prediction & Pick: SMU -1.5 (-105) Over 155.5 (-110)