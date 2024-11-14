ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Baylor-West Virginia prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Baylor West Virginia.

The West Virginia Mountaineers have had this annoying habit — at least as far as their fan base is concerned — in 2024: They have allowed games to come down to the final few minutes, even if they get off to a strong start and build a hefty lead. West Virginia simply hasn't been able to put teams away even after gaining a pronounced advantage. It has driven Mountaineer fans crazy, and it's just one of many reasons why coach Neal Brown is on the hot seat. West Virginia is an average team, sitting at 5-4 and stuck in the middle of the Big 12 Conference. The Mountaineers have been painfully mediocre under Brown, who has simply not been able to turn the corner or raise the bar for this program. West Virginia was more of a threat, more of a contender, in the Big 12 Conference under former coach Dana Holgorsen. Holgo had his flaws to be sure, but he was able to develop very productive offenses. Brown created some great offensive teams when he was the coach at Troy University, but he hasn't been able to get nearly as much explosiveness out of his offenses at West Virginia. The Mountaineers have not been especially good, and they have not been especially exciting, either.

Athletic directors will tell you: The worst kind of college football team for a fan base is one that is mediocre (or worse) and boring. Teams which are mediocre but exciting at least create a fun experience. Teams which are mediocre but can't provide entertainment value are a big turn-off for fans. That is what West Virginia has consistently been under Brown, and that's why the coach is on the hot seat.

Baylor coach Dave Aranda is also on the hot seat. Baylor has had some excellent seasons over the past 14 years. Robert Griffin III won the Heisman Trophy. The Bears won Big 12 championships. They won a Sugar Bowl. Aranda is not paid to go 6-6, and yet that's what Baylor might be at the end of the 12-game season. At the very least, Baylor must win that sixth game — the Bears are currently 5-4 — to get a bowl bid. If Baylor can't get a bowl bid, Aranda is very clearly gone. Even if he wins six, he might still be gone. Baylor might need to reach seven or eight wins for Aranda to have any chance of staying on. The odds, though, are not in his favor.

Aranda and Baylor are 5-4. Brown and WVU are 5-4. Two hot-seat coaches meet in a game two teams desperately need to win.

Baylor-West Virginia Last Game – Matchup History

The last time these two teams met was in 2023. West Virginia beat Baylor, 34-31.

Overall Series: Baylor leads the all-time series 8-4.

Here are the Baylor-West Virginia College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Baylor-West Virginia Odds

Baylor: -2.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -137

West Virginia: +2.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +114

Over: 59.5 (-105)

Under: 59.5 (-115)

How to Watch Baylor vs West Virginia

Time: 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN2

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Baylor Could Cover The Spread/Win

West Virginia's terrible habit of letting teams stick around will catch up with the Mountaineers here. If WVU gets a lead, the Mountaineers won't be able to protect it. That is their modus operandi. It's the bad habit they can't kick. Baylor will win and cover.

Why West Virginia Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Mountaineers are at home. Neal Brown is on the hot seat and has had a knack for winning the games he absolutely has to win in order to save his job. WVU will prevail.

Final Baylor-West Virginia Prediction & Pick

We know these teams and their coaches are utterly undependable. Stay away from this game.

Final Baylor-West Virginia Prediction & Pick: West Virginia moneyline