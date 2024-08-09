ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Chicago Bears play their second preseason game as they visit the Buffalo Bills on Saturday afternoon. It is time to continue our NFL odds series as we hand out a Bears-Bills prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Bears are dealing with a few injuries in this game. A lot of their offensive line is banged up, and they had a long snapper get hurt in the Hall of Fame game. Obviously, long snappers are not a huge deal, but the offensive line is.

The Bills are dealing with quite a few injuries. Wide receivers Chase Claypool, Mack Hollins, and Justin Shorter are all questionable for the preseason game. Running back Ty Chandler is also questionable.

Here are the NFL Preseason odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Preseason Odds: Bears-Bills Odds

Chicago Bears: +2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +125

Buffalo Bills: -2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -150

Over: 38.5 (-105)

Under: 38.5 (-115)

How to Watch Bears vs. Bills Preseason

Time: 1 PM ET/10 AM PT

TV: NFL Network, NFL+

Stream: fuboTV (Click Here for free trial)

Why The Bears Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Bears have already played a preseason game, and their starters did not play. However, Chicago was able to put together some good offensive drives and score 21 points in just over three quarters. Collin Johnson was the highlight of the game as he pulled in two touchdown catches. Chicago was able to average 5.7 yards per rush without their starters, as well. If their backups can do that, the Bears will be in a good position to win this game.

The Bears will be playing all their healthy starters in the game, which means we will be seeing Caleb Williams for the first time in the NFL. Along with Williams, the Bears will have DJ Moore, Keenan Allen, Rome Odunze, and D'Andre Swift suited up for this preseason matchup. It will be exciting to see their starters play in the game, and interesting to see how they all play together. If they can put up a couple of good drives, they will win this game.

Why The Bills Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Bills will also be playing their starters for a little bit in the game. Josh Allen, James Cook, Keon Coleman, and Dalton Kincaid will all be padded up and ready to go against the Bears. They might only play a couple of drives, but their offense is explosive enough to score at any time. If they can put up some points in their couple of drives, the Bills will be in a good position to win this game.

The good news for the Bills is their backups have a lot of NFL experience. At the quarterback position, we will see Mitch Trubisky while Marquez Valdez-Scandling, KJ Hamler, and Dawson Knox will all see snaps as part of the second group. They have the experience and should be able to move the ball downfield against the Bears' backups on defense. As long as they do that, the Bills will put up enough points to win their first preseason game of the season.

Final Bears-Bills Prediction & Pick

This is going to be an exciting game. The Bears are starting their brand new offense while the Bills will be playing some starters, as well. As for a winner, I will take the Bills moneyline. I think they will do enough to edge out the Bears.

Final Bears-Bills Prediction & Pick: Bills ML (-150)