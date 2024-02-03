The Chicago Bears have the No. 1 pick of the 2024 NFL Draft and it's still not clear what decision the team is going to make. They could trade the pick and build around Justin Fields or do the exact opposite. With that said, there's been some speculation that Caleb Williams has no interest in playing in Chicago. His camp has finally addressed those rumors.

Williams' camp claims that he is not “anti-Chicago,” according to Collin Cowherd on his show The Herd Live. The popular talking head claims Caleb Williams is not closing off the Bears as a potential suitor. In fact, it sounds like the former Heisman winner is very open to playing in Chicago.

“I got a call from the Caleb Williams camp, and they went, ‘Whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa. Colin, we don't want to be painted as anti-Chicago, and we don’t want to be painted as anti-Bear.'”

That's great news for the Bears. It'd be a horrible scenario if they were to select Williams first overall just for him to refuse to play. But considering his camp is shutting down that speculation, it's safe to say Caleb Williams is open to almost any team willing to draft him.

It is still a bit odd though for his camp to suggest they have no interest in playing for a small market franchise. But the Bears have one of the biggest markets and die hard fanbases in the league.

The draft process will be interesting to watch. Caleb Williams is deemed as one of the best quarterback prospects in league history. The Bears will likely be offered tempting trade offers but only time will tell if they accept on or not.