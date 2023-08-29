On Tuesday, many players got bad news as NFL teams cut their rosters from 90 players down to 53 following the end of the preseason and prior to the regular season starting. Former Chicago Bears defensive end Trevis Gipson was one of those players to get the news.

Following his release, Gipson is setting the record straight. Gipson took to social media to give thanks to Bears fans after spending his first three seasons with Chicago.

Bears Nation, I have been released and now looking forward to my next step! I appreciate all the love and support/memories!! Thank you to the fullest! Much love to the city of Chicago and you'll forever have a spot in my heart! 🧡💙 pic.twitter.com/4qYUN67cQc — Trev🎚 (@trevisgipson) August 29, 2023

Trevis Gipson also clarified that he never actually requested a trade while with the Bears despite reports suggesting he did. “Lastly. I never requested a trade.”

The Bears drafted Gipson in the 5th round of the 2020 NFL Draft out of Tulsa. The cut comes as a surprise since Gipson still had another year left on his rookie contract and started about half of the Bears' games the past two seasons. Gipson also had a strong preseason where he put up two sacks and over five tackles during three preseason appearances. During his three seasons with the Bears, Gipson recorded 10 sacks, forced five fumbles, and broke up five passes.

While Gipson may not have requested a trade, he will likely get picked up by another team thanks to the production he contributed to the Bears over his three seasons in Chicago.