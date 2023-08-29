On Tuesday, many players got bad news as NFL teams cut their rosters from 90 players down to 53 following the end of the preseason and prior to the regular season starting. Former Chicago Bears defensive end Trevis Gipson was one of those players to get the news.
Following his release, Gipson is setting the record straight. Gipson took to social media to give thanks to Bears fans after spending his first three seasons with Chicago.
Bears Nation, I have been released and now looking forward to my next step! I appreciate all the love and support/memories!! Thank you to the fullest! Much love to the city of Chicago and you'll forever have a spot in my heart! 🧡💙 pic.twitter.com/4qYUN67cQc
— Trev🎚 (@trevisgipson) August 29, 2023
Trevis Gipson also clarified that he never actually requested a trade while with the Bears despite reports suggesting he did. “Lastly. I never requested a trade.”
