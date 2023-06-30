The 2023 NFL season is a big one for the Chicago Bears. The team is hopeful they have their franchise quarterback in Justin Fields and are putting pieces around him to help him succeed. One of those pieces is wide receiver Chase Claypool, who the team traded for last season. This NFL offseason, there are reports that the organization is worried about the wideout, and here’s why Bears fans should be, too.

Chicago gave up a valuable second-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, which the Pittsburgh Steelers used to take cornerback Joey Porter Jr. And last season in the Windy City, Claypool wasn’t great. He played in seven games and caught just 14 balls for 140 yards and no touchdowns. That’s less than half of what he did for the Steelers in eight games last campaign.

This NFL offseason, Claypool spent time modeling in Paris, and there are reports from inside the Bears’ building (h/t Mark Silverman on Waddle & Silvy) that “he is not somebody who is very self-motivated.”

For some, like ClutchPoints’ own Alex House, this isn’t a problem. House writes that Bears fans should not be worried about their young wideout. However, I’m here to tell you that Bears fans should absolutely be worried about Chase Claypool.

Why Bears fans should be concerned about Chase Claypool

The biggest worry for Bears fans is that Chase Claypool is a diva wide receiver without the production to back it up.

Players like Michael Irvin, Terrell Owens, Randy Moss, and Chad Ochocinco were diva WRs who would do things in the vein of going to Paris to model during a crucial offseason. However, there are two major differences between them and Claypool.

First, these four were some of the most productive pass-catchers in the NFL during their time. Look at their stats, and you see 1,000-yard season after 1,000-yard season, Pro Bowls, All-Pro teams, iconic performances, and playoff success. Claypool has none of that.

The former Notre Dame wideout had an excellent rookie season, catching 62 balls for 873 yards and scoring nine touchdowns. He didn’t beat those numbers in his next two seasons and only has three more touchdowns.

Second, say what you will about Irvin, Owens, Moss, and Ochocinco, but those players were all self-motivated to get better and dominate the competition. If Claypool doesn’t have that or the stats to back up his diva tendencies, it’s a problem.

Another problem is that the Steelers gave up on him. For over 50 years, the Steelers have been one of the model franchises in the NFL. They do things the right way, and if any players aren’t on board, they get rid of them.

Mike Tomlin and the Steelers have a young QB themselves in Kenny Pickett. And like any young quarterback, he could certainly use an athletic, 6-foot-4 playmaker and red zone threat. However, Tomlin and company apparently saw all they needed to see in two and a half seasons and shipped Claypool out of town.

How concerning should this be?

Well, the previous two wideouts the Steelers said, “Yeah, thanks but no thanks” to are JuJu Smith-Schuster and Antonio Brown. Smith-Schuster did help the Kansas City Chiefs win a Super Bowl last season but was pretty average overall, with Patrick Mahomes throwing him the ball. Plus, the team let him walk after one season.

As for Brown, there isn’t enough space here to go through what a disaster his career became after leaving Pittsburgh, but you’re surely familiar.

Now, it’s easy to say that the Bears traded for DJ Moore, have Darrell Mooney, and drafted Tyler Scoot, so Claypool isn’t all that important. The thing is, though, Claypool is the only WR on the roster who does what he does. Moore, Mooney, and Scoot are all listed at 5-foot-11 and are all similar players. Claypool is the big target and red zone threat that Justin Fields desperately needs.

So, you can say it’s no big deal because Claypool is the No. 3 or No. 4 WR on the depth chart. But he is No. 1 at what he does, and he doesn’t seem to do it that well anymore.

Taking all these issues individually is one thing, and they are all legitimate reasons Bears fans should be worried about Claypool. When you take all these problems together, add them up, and give them to a vulnerable young QB in Fields heading into a make-or-break season, it’s a massive problem.

The Bears need to be doing everything they can to help Fields improve this season, and they are for the most part. But if one bad apple can spoil the bunch on a young Bears offense, it’s a WR like Chase Claypool, and that’s the most worrisome problem of all.