With all the drama surrounding Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams, there is no doubt that there are massive expectations for his development going into the second season of his career. While the Bears have made it clear about what improvements are needed from Williams, head coach Ben Johnson would speak more about those specific traits after Wednesday's OTA session.

Williams is coming off a rookie season that included flashes of why he was the No. 1 overall pick, but some flaws that led to an up-and-down year with immense room for growth. Johnson would speak to the media about the one “sign of weakness” the USC product has, which is to improve his body language.

“Early in the process, we sat down and watched some tape from a year ago, and we talked it through,” Johnson said via video posted by the team on its YouTube page. “It’s like, ‘Do we really want to? Is this what we want to look like or not?’ We come to an agreement: ‘No, it’s not, OK, we learn from it, we move on to the next thing.’ Body language is a huge thing. Demeanor. We don’t want to be a palms-up team where we’re questioning everything, no, no, no — to me, that’s a little bit of a sign of weakness. We don’t want to exhibit that from anybody on the team.”

Last season, Williams threw for 3,541 yards to go along with 20 touchdowns and six interceptions in his freshman campaign, but now will be an offense led by Johnson, coming from the Detroit Lions, where he was an offensive coordinator.

The two areas the Bears want Caleb Williams to improve on

Subsequently, speaking about Williams' growth with the Bears, body language and presnap procedure were the two aspects of his game that the team wanted to see improvements in heading into his sophomore season. This was reported earlier by Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, even saying that Williams has taken the criticism in stride and wants to get to the next level.

“On the former, while the coaches understood the beating he took, they showed film to emphasize how he’d been slow to pull himself up off the ground,” Breer wrote. “It was a long year. People got fired in-season. And in adverse circumstances, the staff explained, having a quarterback who was rolling with the punches would go a long way. On the latter, there was a smattering of small things—like on the first play of one game, he turned to his left, thinking the motion was coming, when it was actually coming from the right—that needed to be cleaned up.”

At any rate, Williams and Chicago look to improve after finishing with a 5-12 record, which put them last in the NFC North. They open the season against the Minnesota Vikings on Sept. 8.