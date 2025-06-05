Jun 5, 2025 at 9:59 AM ET

The Chicago Bears are ready to take a huge leap forward during the 2025 NFL season. Chicago made several big improvements this offseason, including adding Ben Johnson at head coach. Now the Bears are ready to compete with an upgraded roster built around talented QB Caleb Williams.

Bears head coach Ben Johnson responded to a question about a possible teaching moment at Wednesday's practice.

One reporter asked Johnson about a play where Johnson talked with QB Caleb Williams during a 7-on-7 play at practice. Johnson gave an honest answer.

“No, he was late,” Johnson answered. “So he needs to get there faster.”

Johnson added that Williams is responding “awesome” in those moments where he receives constructive criticism.

“He's doing a great job,” Johnson continued, “He's very coachable and it's like like anything. It's a new play and so we're just communicating what the expectations are and we want to see it show up on the tape.”

Bears fans responded with excitement to how Johnson addressed the situation during the interview.

“Finally. Starting to like this guy. Nobody else will critique Caleb glad the HC will,” one fan wrote on social media.

“Inject it into my veins,” another fan wrote.

Bears fans are clearly happy to have a head coach who will challenge Williams to play better.

Ben Johnson emphasizing body language with Bears players

Ben Johnson is doing more than just coaching the X's and O's in Chicago.

Johnson is also make a point of changing the Bears' culture. One aspect that Johnson is paying special attention to is the body language for his players.

Bears WR DJ Moore explained Johnson's reasoning behind the importance of body language in a recent interview.

“Just don’t do it. Just keep it inside,” Moore said, “We talked about it later, and just don't put it on film. Don't put it on TV. So you guys can't run with it. So that's how it is.”

Johnson has also gone on the record about talking to Caleb Williams about his body language while watching film from the 2024 season. Johnson argues that poor body language shows a “sign of weakness” to other NFL teams on film.

It is clear that Johnson is trying a lot of things to change the culture in Chicago.

It will be fascinating to see how long it takes for those changes to translate into wins on Sundays.