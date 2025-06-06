The Chicago Bears are coming into next season with a new look on their team after the previous regime was fired at the end of the year. Ben Johnson is now the head of the snake, and it seems like everybody is ready to buy into his system. Caleb Williams should have a great second year under Johnson, and so should Rome Odunze, who was also one of the Bears' first-round picks last season.

Odunze had a solid season for the Bears, but this season he's looking to accomplish way more. In an interview with the media, the wide receiver was honest about the hardest part of his first year in the NFL.

“Losing. I don't like losing,” Odunze said.

The Bears finished last season with a 5-12 record and were in last place in their division. It was obvious some changes needed to be made at the end of the season, especially on the offensive side of the ball. They went out and hired Johnson, as he showed the past few years how much of a mastermind he could be with the Detroit Lions.

The Bears should win more than five games this season, and with the additions they've made in the offseason, the present and future look bright for them.

Bears' offense primed to have big year

After a disappointing season last year, the Bears are looking to get their team on track and make some noise with the new coaching staff in place. Johnson may have been one of the best coaching hires during the offseason, and he has a young, explosive team that will be able to run the style of offense he likes. Williams showed flashes in his rookie season, and Johnson should be able to unlock his game and make him one of the bright young quarterbacks in the league.

As far as skill positions, Odunze should have a big second year as well, and DJ Moore will continue to dominate as the top receiver for the Bears. At the running back position, Johnson showed with the Lions that he knows how to get the best out of his players, and D'Andre Swift is the type of back that could thrive in the system.

In a competitive division, the Bears will have to go out and play their best football every week, but they have the potential to do something special this season.