As Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams looks to improve going into his second season in the league, there is no doubt that high expectations for the star who was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft. While some feel Williams and new Bears head coach Ben Johnson are a bad fit, one who does not agree is ESPN insider Adam Schefter.

The NFL insider was speaking on ESPN's “NFL Live,” where he spoke about the situation that Chicago built around Williams this offseason. He would first express the hiring of an offensive mind in Johnson and crafting a coaching staff that looks to “elevate” the USC product.

“Well, you heard Ben Johnson, the new Bears head coach, right there talk about all the time that he spent with Caleb Williams this offseason, trying to marry their minds together, to think alike,” Schefter said. “And every single thing the Bears have done this offseason seems designed to bring the best out of Caleb Williams. They hire Ben Johnson first and foremost, and surround him with an assistant coaching staff to elevate Caleb Williams.”

“He's got the coaches, he's got the line, he's got the weapons. They are doing everything they can to make sure that he fulfills his potential.” —@AdamSchefter on how the Bears have built around Caleb Williams heading into his 2nd NFL season ✍️ pic.twitter.com/duuHPIgW5n — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) June 4, 2025 Expand Tweet

Last season in his rookie campaign, Williams threw for 3,541 yards to go along with 20 touchdowns and six interceptions. There was no doubt that there were some flaws, but it also didn't help that he was one of the most pressured quarterbacks in the league last season, which the team addressed.

Adam Schefter on how the Bears set up Caleb Williams for success

Article Continues Below

As the Bears' entire 2025 roster looks to make a splash in the NFC North, there is no denying that Williams will get a lot of eyes on him this upcoming season. Especially with how Chicago approached the offseason in not just adding the right coaching staff, but also reinforcing the offensive line and adding more weapons through the latest draft, as Schefter mentions.

“They then go out and trade for three different offensive linemen to go fortify a leaky offensive front to protect Caleb Williams,” Schefter said. “And then they use two top draft picks on a tight end from Michigan, Colston Loveland, and a wide receiver from Missouri in Luther Burden, to give Caleb Williams even more weapons, so he's got the coaches, he's got the line, he's got the weapons. They are doing everything they can to make sure that he fulfills his potential.”

At any rate, the Bears are looking to improve after finishing with a 5-12 record, which put them last in the division as they open the upcoming campaign against the Minnesota Vikings on Monday, Sept. 8.