Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

Between free agency and the 2023 NFL Draft, the Chicago Bears have stayed busy this offseason. But even after the NFL Draft, there are plenty of free agents who could still improve the Bears‘ roster.

Chicago’s free agency splash included linebackers Tremaine Edmunds and guard Nate Davis. However, the Bears still have the most cap space in the NFL with over $35 million. They’re the only team in the league with $30+ million available in cap space.

The Bears are coming off of a poor 3-14 season. However, their offseason moves – which included a trade for WR D.J. Moore – might have free agents seeing the upside in Chicago. If a top tier free agent believes in the Bears growth, Chicago has the money to sign the check.

In year two of the Matt Eberflus era, the Bears are trying to become a much more explosive and dynamic team. These free agents will help Chicago reach towards the postseason.

frank clark – defensive end

Chicago had the fewest sacks in the NFL last season with 20. The Bears did sign defensive end DeMarcus Walker this offseason. But if the Bears really want to get to the quarterback, Frank Clark would be quite the difference maker.

Clark is arguably the best player still available in free agency. He’s coming off of a Super Bowl winning season with the Kansas City Chiefs. On the road to the title, Clark racked up five sacks, 13 quarterback hits and eight tackles for a loss.

The Super Bowl was Clark’s second with the Chiefs. His first came in 2020. At that time, current Bears general manager Ryan Poles was Kansas City’s assistant director of player personnel. After working with him on the Chiefs, Poles could bring Clark with him to Chicago.

Clark has made the Pro Bowl three times over his eight-year NFL career. He has made 58.5 sacks, 263 tackles and 131 quarterback hits. As the Bears look to pack a bigger punch with their defense, Clark would bring a mighty spark.

Adding a player of Clark’s caliber would show that the Bears are serious about contending in the not-so distant future.

Dawuane Smoot- defensive tackle

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

While Clark brings the fire on the outside, Chicago could still use some help on the interior of their defensive line. Former Jacksonville Jaguars lineman Dawuane Smoot would give the Bears some added protection in the middle of their defense.

Chicago signed Andrew Billings this offseason after adding Justin Jones last year. Jones made a respectable 52 tackles with seven quarterback hits and three sacks. Billings made 32 tackles with the Las Vegas Raiders this past season. Both are currently expected to fill the middle of the defensive line.

However, the Bears are in need of major help. They finished last season with the second-worst run defense in the NFL, allowing 157.3 yards per game. Overall, they ranked 29th in total defense, allowing 375.9 yards per game.

That’s where Smoot comes in. He’s coming off of a five-sack season with the Jaguars this past season. He has at least five sacks the past four years. In years where he has started 7+ games, Smoot has made at least 16 quarterback hits and forced a fumble.

Smoot didn’t start a game for Jacksonville last season. He seems to have fallen out of their plans. For the Bears, Smoot represents an unheralded lineman who offers huge upside.

Shaquill Griffin – cornerback

The Bears invested heavily at cornerback in the 2023 NFL Draft. They took Miami’s Tyrique Stevenson in the second round and Minnesota’s Terrell Smith in the fifth. Chicago has a lot of interesting youth in their secondary. A player like Shaquill Griffin adds a veteran to the group who can help those prospects develop.

Stevenson is currently penciled in to start next to Jaylon Johnson at cornerback. Second-year man Kyler Gordon is poised to play the slot. All three come with high draft capital and high potential. But there could be growing pains as they continue to get acclimated to the NFL.

Griffin adds a cornerback who knows how to succeed at the NFL level. And it could come at a reduced rate.

The former Seattle Seahawks and Jaguars DB has appeared in 76 games over his six-year NFL career, making 72 starts. Griffin has racked up 327 tackles, 59 passes defended and six interceptions. He was a Pro Bowler in 2019.

Griffin only played in five games this past season due to a back injury. Chicago will need to make sure he is fully healthy before signing him. However, if Griffin is ready to go, he would be an underrated signing and a solid veteran counterpart to the Bears’ current youth.