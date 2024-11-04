On the very same day that former Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy was relieved of his duties as the offensive coordinator of the Las Vegas Raiders, most Bears fans found themselves hopeful were that Matt Eberflus would make a similar decision regarding current offensive coordinator Shane Waldron. It didn't take long for Waldron to come under fire in his first season in Chicago. He's had two different disastrous goal line calls, and hasn't displayed the feel for calling a game.

But in typical Bears fashion, no coaching changes will be made midseason… at least not yet. On Monday afternoon, Matt Eberflus declared that he'd be sticking by his embattled offensive coordinator, even after an embarrassing effort on the road against a subpar Arizona Cardinals defense.

“The changes we're going to make is we're going to look inward and make sure we do a good job of utilizing our talents and our skill and really just general, basic execution of our plan,” Eberflus said, according to ESPN's Courtney Cronin. “And we have to make sure we're doing that going forward, and we'll put that plan into place here in the next 48 hours.”

On Sunday afternoon, Chicago had their first opportunity to prove that they'd been united, and not fractured, after a devastating loss to Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders one week earlier, the Bears averaged just 3.4 yards per play en route to a 9-point performance, all of which came via the right leg of kicker Cairo Santos.

Following a week where accountability was the buzzword du jour at Halas Hall, this coaching staff still fails to be held accountable. The team is now 4-4, and could easily be 6-2 if it weren't for multiple instances of blatant and maddening coaching malpractice. But of course, nobody on the Bears coaching staff will acknowledge that. Instead, they'll continue to say things like “we need to do a better job of putting our guys in a position to succeed,” which really means nothing.

“Our season's been, we've won some and we've lost some,” Eberflus said, stating the obvious. “We're sitting at 4-4. Right now that's where we are and it's important that we focus on this week. That's all we can control and doing a better job of putting our guys in position as coaches to be successful and that's ultimately my job and the coordinator's job secondly. So it's important that we do a great job of that with the position coaches, partnering up with players, and putting those guys in position to succeed.”

See, what did I tell you?