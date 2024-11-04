The Las Vegas Raiders suffered another brutal loss in Week 9, falling to the Cincinnati Bengals. Las Vegas has fallen to 2-7 on the year as their playoff hopes are fading into thin air. After the game, the Raiders made a change to their coaching staff involving first-year offensive coordinator Luke Getsy.

The Raiders have fired Getsy, as first reported by Tom Pelissero. Getsy was hired before the 2024 season after Antonio Pierce received the full-time head coaching job. Getsy’s hiring came after talks with Kliff Kingsbury collapsed. Kingsbury went on to take the offensive coordinator job with the Washington Commanders under Dan Quinn.

The Raiders offense has not performed well under Getsy’s auspices. Las Vegas has averaged the fourth fewest yards per game in the NFL, according to ESPN. Additionally, they average the seventh-fewest points-per-game and are one of nine teams that average fewer than 20 points per game to this point in the season.

Raiders drop another game as Bengals roll to win

Luke Getsy’s final game as Raiders offensive coordinator did not go to plan. To be fair, the Raiders did open the scoring in this contest. Zamir White scored on a one-yard touchdown to make it a 7-0 game. From there, though, the Bengals took over. Cincinnati took a 17-10 lead into the locker room and did not look back.

By the fourth quarter, the Bengals made it a 21-point game. The Raiders scored some points in the fourth quarter to make it somewhat close, but it was way too late. Las Vegas fell on Sunday afternoon by the score of 41-24. Quarterback Gardner Minshew finished the game with 10 completed passes for 124 yards.

Minshew was benched in the third quarter against the Bengals as well. Former Atlanta Falcons draft pick Desmond Ridder took over for the rest of the contest. The Cincinnati product completed 11 passes on the day for 74 yards. One of his passes went to rookie tight end Brock Bowers for a touchdown late in the game.

The Raiders are now on the search for a full-time offensive coordinator. For now, they need someone to call offensive plays for the rest of the season. Pelissero noted that pass-game coordinator Scott Turner is one candidate to take over playcalling duties. Turner has experience as an offensive coordinator with the Commanders organization.

It will certainly be interesting to see how the Raiders perform after this change. And it is worth seeing if the team makes any other changes before they hit the gridiron once again. The Raiders retake the field again on November 17 when they travel to face the Miami Dolphins.