Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears did not exactly get off to a hot start on the road Sunday vs the Indianapolis Colts. Many of the struggles that have defined the early portion of Williams' career manifested again against the Colts, including an ill-advised interception into double coverage.

Despite this, the Bears were able to work their way all the way down to the Colts' goal line at one point late in the first half, but much to the dismay of the Chicago fanbase, the team was unable to punch the ball into the end zone on four straight downs, giving the Colts' defense an impressive goal line stand.

The plays, which included a pitch to D'Andre Swift on fourth down that lost several yards, were being drawn up by Bears offensive coordinator Shane Waldron, who found himself the target of immense criticism on X, formerly Twitter, after the debacle.

“Shane Waldron is a problem,” wrote one user.

“It's time to have a conversation about Shane Waldron,” wrote another.

Even fans of other teams who have experience with Waldron's methods chimed in.

“All I'm going to say is that Seahawks fans hated Shane Waldron with a burning passion for a reason,” noted one fan.

Overall, it was another example of the uninventiveness of the Bears' offense so far through two weeks, despite having the number one overall pick in Caleb Williams as their quarterback.

Especially last week on the road vs the Houston Texans, there didn't appear to be a ton of imagination in the playbook, which wasn't helped by the fact that the Bears' offensive line did not have a prayer of stopping the Texans' defensive front.

In any case, after the game in Indianapolis wraps up, the Bears will next take the field vs the Los Angeles Rams next Sunday.