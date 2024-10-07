With her WNBA rookie season in the books, Angel Reese is enjoying her life as a professional athlete and celebrity. Along with starting her own podcast, Reese has enjoyed her time traveling and attending NFL games with the Chicago Sky eliminated from the playoffs.

As a Baltimore native who currently lives in Chicago as a member of the Sky, Reese actively supports both the Bears and Ravens. She has attended home games for both teams and has taken notice of each game that she has been to ending in a blowout win.

“Every game I've been to has been a blowout,” Reese tweeted. “I'm just sayingggg.”

Reese was last in Solider Field on Oct. 6 for the Bears' Week 5 home game against the Carolina Panthers. The game featured the highly anticipated breakout of rookie quarterback Caleb Williams, who threw for 304 yards and two touchdowns in a 36-10 win for the Bears.

The last time the Sky forward was present at an NFL game was in the M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore on Sept. 29 when the Ravens blew out the Bills 35-10 in Week 4. Reese was gifted with a custom-made No. 5 jersey by both teams.

Angel Reese wraps up historic rookie season

Although she continues to be one of the most controversial players in women's basketball, Reese has undeniably become one of the biggest stars in the sport. As one of the Chicago Sky's first-round picks with the No. 7 selection, Reese was one of two rookies — joining Caitlin Clark — to be selected to the 2024 WNBA All-Star game.

Reese started all 34 games she appeared in and averaged 13.6 points, 13.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocks while quickly developing a reputation for being one of the best rebounders in the league. She set the record for most consecutive double-doubles with 10, passing Tina Charles and Cindy Brown.

That would not be the only record Reese broke, as the former LSU Tiger's 446 total rebounds set a new league record for the most in a single season. Reese set the new record in a Sept. 1 game against the Minnesota Lynx on the road.

However, for as dominant as Reese has been on the glass, she has been criticized for her inefficiency near the rim with a 39.1 percent field goal percentage on the year. Her jump shot was also practically nonexistent as she ended her season with a mere 18.8 percent from three-point range. Reese made just one three-pointer on the year in her final game of the season against the Los Angeles Sparks.