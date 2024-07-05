The Chicago Bears have taken major steps to prepare for the 2024 NFL season. The team's biggest move was the drafting of quarterback Caleb Williams with the No. 1 pick overall and he has already been listed as the team's new starting quarterback. They have also added veteran wideout Keenan Allen and have drafted college star Rome Odunze. All of those moves should help the team demonstrate an improved offense this season, and the belief among Bears fans, coaches and management is that the Bears will be a likely playoff team this season.

However, winning the offseason is never enough to help a team fulfill expectations. The Bears know that having quality skill-position players is important, they must also have the personnel up front that can provide the blocking that will allow those skill position players an opportunity to do their job. To that end, the Bears may be in a position to add veteran offensive tackle David Bakhtiari.

Bakhtiari has spent the first 11 seasons of his career with the rival Green Bay Packers. When he has been at his best, Bakhtiari has been an elite performer. He is a two-time All-Pro and a three-time Pro Bowler.

However, injuries have been a major issue for Bakhtiari in recent seasons. He played just 1 game in the 2021 season, 11 games in 2022 and 1 game in 2023.

Bears are favorites to sign Bakhtiari

While the injury issues are huge at this point for any offensive lineman at this point in his career, the thought of a healthy Bakhtiari playing for the Bears may be enough for general manager Ryan Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus to bring the former Packer aboard and potentially turn him into a starter on the offensive line.

According to BetOnline, the Bears are one of four teams that have the best shot of signing Bakhtiari. The website lists the Bears at +500 to lure Bakhtiari if he doesn't return to the Packers. After Chicago, the two-time defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs are the second choice at +600, the Baltimore Ravens are third choice at +800 and the Dallas Cowboys are fourth at +900.

The fact that the Bears are listed with perennial playoff teams, is an encouraging note for Bears fans.

There are no guarantees that Bakhtiari will return, but that was his intention after the Packers released him at the conclusion of last season.

Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur praised the offensive lineman at the same time the Packers released him. “David is one of the best offensive linemen that has played in the NFL during my time in the league. His consistency and approach to his craft is unmatched,” LaFleur said at the time.

Despite that praise, the Packers let him go. They may regret it if he ends up signing with the Bears.