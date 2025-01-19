Caleb Williams' father, Carl, is clearly envious of Jayden Daniels' rookie situation compared to his son's. Amid the latter's success with the Washington Commanders, Carl Williams released a cryptic post on X, formerly Twitter, simultaneously praising Kliff Kingsbury and criticizing the Chicago Bears coaching staff.

Carl Williams quote-tweeted a fan post praising Daniels' recent performance against the Detroit Lions, using the simple hashtag “#coachingmatters.” The proud father then proceeded to re-tweet a series of posts praising Kingsbury.

In addition to being Daniels' current offensive coordinator, Kingsbury worked with Caleb Williams at USC in 2023. Carl Williams is evidently in favor of a reunion, preferring Kingsbury's approach over Matt Eberflus, Thomas Brown, Chris Beatty, or any of the Bears' current offensive coaches.

Despite a failed stint as the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals, Kingsbury is expected to be a popular candidate for vacant jobs in the offseason. The 45-year-old former quarterback is widely credited with Daniels' early success, which will likely culminate in an Offensive Rookie of the Year award in February.

While Daniels flourished in Washington, Caleb Williams struggled with inconsistency in Chicago. The reigning No. 1 overall pick dealt with two different head coaches and three different offensive coordinators in 2024, giving him no consistent foundation to build on.

Caleb Williams' relationship with his father

While Carl Williams may be unapologetically blunt with his approach, he continues to be fully involved in his son's budding career. The two share a close bond that formed in Caleb Williams' childhood and has been maintained as the younger Williams developed into a star quarterback.

Caleb Williams credits his father with introducing him to football and guiding his career from a young age. That fact is largely unsurprising, given Carl Williams's brief career in the sport. However, since hanging up his cleats, Carl has turned to real estate and became fully invested in his son's development.

In his Heisman Trophy speech, Caleb Williams mentioned that his father opened the training facility Athletic Republic, which now owns multiple branches around the United States. Before he enrolled at Oklahoma, Carl Williams used the facility to turn his son into a consensus five-star prospect.

The biggest piece of support Carl Williams gave his son was that he did not force him into football. All the evidence suggests that approaching the gridiron was Caleb Williams' idea as a child and merely a dream that his father put his full effort into supporting.