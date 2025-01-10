While Kliff Kingsbury is in the middle of head coaching interviews, Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels couldn't be more happy. Following a 12-5 season and the playoffs on Sunday, Daniels echoed his positive sentiment to ESPN about Kingsbury's excellence.

“He's meant a lot, obviously, for my development and my growth from the day I stepped foot here to this point now,” Daniels said of Kingsbury. “Just to be able to see and get to learn the type of person Kliff is on and off the field, it's only helped our relationship grow.”

In his first season as the Commanders offensive coordinator, they've been firing on all cylinders. Washington has a top 5 offense and Daniels has been thriving. The latter has been involved in Rookie of the Year discussions the entire season. Furthermore, he's broken plenty of records.

Still, some of it can be attributed to Kingsbury's playcalling. He's added a variety of pre-snap motions, and run-pass options, among other things. Also, the job helped him regain his love of football. Plus, Kingsbury had a heartwarming gesture by head coach Dan Quinn after helping the Commanders blow out the Arizona Cardinals earlier in the season.

Jayden Daniels' appreciation of Kliff Kingsbury helps Commanders

The team's synergy has been on a different level this season. Veterans like Zach Ertz have loved what Daniels is bringing. Not to mention, there's a level of swagger not seen with Washington since this season. However, Daniels's performance this season has propelled the Commanders to unseen heights.

He completed 69% of his passes for 3,568 yards, 25 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. Not to mention, his performance on the ground is jaw-dropping. Daniels rushed for 891 yards, and six touchdowns. That's a legitimate dual-threat ability. Even with his skill, Kingsbury has put his quarterback in premier positions to succeed.

As a result, teams have inquired about Kingsbury's availability. While he remains committed to Washington, the desire to be a head coach is strong. Following a failed stint with the Arizona Cardinals, he's had the opportunity to learn how Quinn operates. There are expectations and non-negotiables.

The offense genius will always be there, no matter where he goes. If he ends up leaving the Commanders, he has strong support from Daniels. Despite any rumors, the focus will be getting Washington as far into the playoffs as possible. The relationship between Kingsbury and Daniels could be the difference maker.

Sunday's game could be another instance of the offensive coordinator and quarterback working in sync.