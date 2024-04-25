It's finally draft day and with that comes even more speculation as to which prospects will be selected during Thursday's first round. There won’t be a surprise at No. 1 with USC quarterback Caleb Williams slated to be the first name off the board when the Chicago Bears are officially on the clock. Chicago's second pick – ninth overall – is drawing intriguing predictions, especially after what's transpired over the last two days.
It started on Tuesday when Williams spotted top wide receiver prospect Rome Odunze on his flight to Chicago. Then it was reported that the two worked out together in Los Angeles with Bears wideouts DJ Moore and Keenan Allen.
As if Bears fans could be more excited about the possibility of landing both Williams and Odunze, the latter spoke glowingly about being drafted by Chicago on the eve of the first round.
“That’d be awesome,” Odunze said, per Alyssa Barbieri. “If they come get me … That’d be awesome and something I’d love to be a part of.”
The Williams-Odunze duo to Chicago buzz didn’t end there though. Both were among dozens of future draftees in Chicago on Wednesday for pre-draft media availability. The players were asked what their first NFL jerseys were and Bears fans should be very excited to hear Williams and Odunze's answers.
Williams mentioned several players, including Bears legend Walter Payton. Odunze's answer was more straightforward as he said his first jersey was a Brian Urlacher Bears jersey. He even remembered who gave it to him (his auntie) and said it was while he was in Chicago.
According to Jacob Infante, Odunze also said his favorite player to watch growing up was Devin Hester. Hester of course made a living as an elite returner for the Bears and was recently the first kick returner inducted into the Hall of Fame.
Writing on the wall for Rome Odunze, Bears?
Although they still have to make the formal selection, the real work for the Bears begins after they officially make Caleb Williams the first overall pick. In terms of the ninth pick, if Chicago wants a player interested in joining the project, it doesn’t have to look past Rome Odunze.
Odunze is projected to be the third wide receiver taken behind Marvin Harrison Jr. and Malik Nabers, though he is still expected to be among the first 10 names called on Thursday.
With wide receiver being such a coveted position, the Bears might not be able to sit back and wait for Odunze to fall to them. Teams who are aggressive during the draft tend to be the initial “winners” once the event concludes. Chicago will already have that label with the Williams pick but could crush it and solidify its new-look offense by trading up to add Odunze.
After the acquisition of Keenan Allen, the Bears don’t necessarily need another top-end wide receiver. Having a three-headed monster of options for a rookie QB to throw to is never a bad thing though and it's been Chicago's offense that's held the franchise back in recent years.
Odunze would bring another established route-runner into the fold for the Bears and give their offense all the tools necessary to succeed. If Chicago wants him, it might have to pay a little extra now that all this information is out to the public. Bears general manager Ryan Poles has shown he isn’t afraid to take a big swing though and a move up from nine would make sense.
Bears fans – and Rome Odunze alike – might already have their hearts set on each other. The 2024 NFL Draft is sure to bring surprises though and “destiny” isn’t always what it seems.