Caleb Williams was a gunslinger against the Indianapolis Colts. The rookie was tasked by Matt Eberflus to carry the Chicago Bears offense through a lot of air attacks and he did not disappoint. In fact, they may have been leaning on him to produce a little too much but it was not a problem for him. However, they did end up falling short against the Anthony Richardson and Shane Steichen-led squad. This prompted the young signal-caller to make a tough but optimistic assessment of his output, via Courtney Cronin of ESPN.

“I threw 52 times? Jeez…I'll do whatever the team needs. If it's 50 times, it's 50 times. I can't have the two turnovers with those 50 attempts. And if it ends up being 10 times and I complete 9 of those 10 and we have 300 yards rushing and 4 touchdowns, I'm fully aware, fully ready to do whatever that may seem, whatever the team needs,” Caleb Williams said.

Bears quarterback ready to sacrifice numbers for a win

Matt Eberflus and Co. have now slipped down to a 1-2 record because of this loss to the Colts. But, a person they cannot blame for falling short is Williams. He managed to complete 33 out of his 52 passing attempts for 363 yards. He also managed to notch two touchdowns to go along with it. However, Shane Steichen's secondary did get the best out of him after they forced two interceptions.

Nonetheless, Williams is ready to do anything so the Bears could return to their winning ways. Even if all of that means, slinging his arm more or sacrificing his personal statistics.

“If it comes down to being 50 attempts and slinging the ball around, if it comes down to being 10 attempts, it's whatever the team needs to get the win…,” he declared.

At the end of the day, the Bears got a quarterback that's hungry to win. This 21-16 loss to the Colts will only make him crave for a perfect performance in their next games.