The Chicago Bears have had a tough start to the 2024 season. They sit at 1-1, but Bears fans can be forgiven for feeling like their team is 0-2 thanks to the poor play of rookie QB Caleb Williams. Chicago's rookie signal caller is making one key adjustment ahead of Week 3 that could help turn his game around.

Caleb Williams will wear a wristband today for the first time, per Stacey Dales via NFL Network's Ian Rapaport. Williams and the Bears are hoping that wearing a wristband will result in a faster and cleaner operation in the huddle.

This could be a smart adjustment for the Bears.

There is no shame in getting a little help from a wristband that contains that week's game plan. Some of the NFL's best QBs, who are NFL veterans, still choose to wear a wristband.

The Bears and Caleb Williams need to get the young QB into a better rhythm. Adding a wristband should help him become more efficient in the huddle, which should give Williams more times to dissect opposing defenses before the snap.

It will be interesting to track this change for the Bears later today against the Colts.

Bears QB Caleb Williams receives advice from Josh Allen on slow start to NFL career

Caleb Williams has not look good through two games. However, that does not make him a bust already.

Bill QB Josh Allen shared some advice for the rookie signal caller earlier this week on FS1.

“I mean, he’s played a lot of big-time games whether it was at Oklahoma or USC. I think he understands the game,” Allen said. “Obviously, the first couple of games in your NFL [career], if they don’t go your way, it doesn’t mean it’s gonna define your career.”

Allen should know. He did not instantly become a top NFL QB. However, now that he has fixed his passing mechanics, Allen is one of the best QBs in the NFL.

“I think he’s gonna keep working hard, playing football the way he knows how to play the game. He’s gotten to this point this far…Again, I think he’s a very talented player,” Allen added. “He’s going to be a really great player I think, and again just watching the tape, they are 1-1 right now.”

Bears fans would be wise to give Caleb Williams a long leash and let him develop into a top NFL QB.