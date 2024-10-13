It didn't take long for Caleb Williams to receive a nickname as the Chicago Bears' franchise player. In an interview with Kyle Brandt of Good Morning Football ahead of the Bears' London matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Williams responded to his new term that Bears fans have used for him.

“Messiah,” Brandt revealed to Williams on Sunday, per NFL Game Day and NFL Network.

“When I hear that, I think of Dune,” Williams said. “Even that movie, he couldn't have done it all by himself.”

The Bears offense has been clicking, of late. Williams has done a great job with getting his star wide receiver target in DJ Moore touchdown opportunities. He's spread the football around to his other talented pass-catchers Rome Odunze, Keenan Allen and Cole Kmet. Running back D'Andre Swift has also gotten himself heavily involved in the passing game with nine receptions over the previous two games.

“It goes to having a team, and the guys behind you believing in you, believing in the offense and believing in each other.”

“So, it's kinda funny,” Williams added.

The “messiah” nickname for Williams isn't that far off. After many years of enduring quarterback uncertainty, Bears fans view him as the savior of the franchise. The comparison to Dune's main character Paul Atreides, played by Timothée Chalamet, may be the most accurate and timely.

Caleb Williams is handling the pressure well in his rookie season

When the Bears drafted Williams with the No. 1 overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft, the pressure had already begun mounting for the young QB. The franchise made a multitude of offseason additions to ensure that Williams' NFL transition stays on the right path.

That said, Williams' rookie campaign has been a rollercoaster. He opened the season with rough outings against the Tennessee Titans and Houston Texans in Weeks 1 and 2, throwing for just 267 total yards.

He's played much better since then, and is has led the Bears on a winning streak heading into Week 6. The Bears look to keep up the improvement each game, and will continue to trust Williams.