The Chicago Bears added to their running back room in the 2023 NFL Draft, selecting Roschon Johnson out of Texas. Despite being behind Bijan Robinson with the Longhorns, Johnson is already turning heads with the Bears. One thing that has stood out in particular about Johnson is his craving for contact, reports the Chicago Tribune’s Colleen Kane and Dan Wiederer.

“When we get pads on, my playing style will definitely show,” he said. “I hate practicing without pads on. … You can’t run into somebody with no shoulder pads on. You can’t stiff-arm somebody. Basically I’ve just got to run and can’t use my body as a weapon. That’s the worst part about it.”

It is a sound bite that will definitely fire up Bears fans, as they know they are adding a hard-nosed running back into the backfield. Johnson figures to get plenty of run this season, as it doesn’t look like the Bears will be committing to a bell cow back.

Johnson joins a backfield that consists of Khalil Herbert, D’Onta Foreman, Travis Homer, and Travis Ebner, not to mention the constant running threat of Justin Fields. Needless to say, there will be plenty of names vying for carries on the Bears.

If Roschon Johnson starts the season showing he can be a physical runner and gain tough yards in short gain situations, he will find himself earning snaps with the Bears. One thing is for certain, Chicago will be running the ball early and often in 2023, a recipe for success with Justin Fields at quarterback.