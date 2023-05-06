My name is Owen Crisafulli, and I recently received my Masters in Business Administration from Nichols College. Previously, I obtained my Bachelor's degree in Sport Management, and for awhile I ran my own sports website. Sports are my passion, and I thoroughly enjoy writing about my thoughts and opinions that are related to the game. I have been a lifelong fan of the major professional teams in Boston, and love discussing all topics surrounding those teams.

The Chicago Bears were busy throughout the 2023 NFL Draft, with many folks paying attention to the work they did in the first round. But they also made some interesting moves in the later rounds of the draft, and one of their more intriguing picks involved selecting star Texas running back Bijan Robinson’s backup in Roschon Johnson.

While Robinson drew a ton of hype ahead of the draft, Johnson also appears to be an NFL-caliber running back who made some big plays in relief of Robinson last season. He’s obviously not nearly as hyped up as Robinson is, but it sounds like the Bears coaches are thrilled to be working with Johnson as he looks to carve out a role for himself on the team in 2023.

Via Kevin Fishbain:

“Bears special teams coordinator Richard Hightower on rookie RB Roschon Johnson: ‘When you see this guy play football, he is as violent as they come. He can almost be a linebacker. The way he covers some kicks are outstanding. I think he can help us in that area for sure.'”

While Johnson was never the Longhorns starting running back during his time in college, he averaged over five yards per carry in each of his four seasons with them, and those strong averages helped him get drafted by Chicago. It looks like he may have to learn the ropes on special teams first, but given the rave reviews he’s already getting, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Johnson make some big contributions on offense for the Bears as the 2023 season progresses.