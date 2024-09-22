The Chicago Bears and Caleb Williams thought those better days would come sooner than later after the 2024 NFL Draft. Now the Windy City is staring the prospect of a long, frustrating season square in the face following a brutal loss to the Anthony Richardson-led Indianapolis Colts. Even the offensive line is starting to let their feelings be known when it concerns the play-calling and Matt Eberflus is going to need answers soon.

Eberflus is taking some heat for allowing Shane Waldron's goal line setup to take the field. Bears fans want Waldron fired. Williams can be forgiven for looking a little out of depth on a crucial fourth-and-one play. Center Coleman Shelton, was not too shy with his feelings when asked about the coaching decision, via Nicholas Moreano of CHGO.

“Well, I mean, speed option on, you know, obviously wasn’t the greatest look to run that,” Shelton admitted.

Not everyone was so kind in their evaluation of that particular play.

Happy-go-lucky training camp vibes are all but gone with summer and Eberflus may be soon to follow Waldron out the door. Williams is having a hard time filling the void left by Justin Fields much less showing first overall draft pick potential. The Windy City was ready to lay claim to a future Hall of Famer before the first snap. Instead, Fields is now 3-0 with the Pittsburgh Steelers while the Bears are seemingly stuck in the same cycle.

The frustrations for Caleb Williams and the Bears do not seem to have a quick fix either. Replacing the head coach after three games would be a tough decision for the Bears. Eberflus is working with a rookie quarterback after all.

Bears looking to buck bad trends

But what kind of progress can be gleaned from that work? The Bears are 1-2, already looking up at the rest of the division, and might have the worst offense in the NFL. Eberflus has now overseen 26 losses in 37 games in charge of the Bears. The temperature on his seat is warmer than the Lakefront in August. Being over 10% worse than the Panthers in any category is a firable offense.

The next six games will determine Elberflus' fate. The Los Angeles Rams (0-2), Carolina Panthers(0-2), Jacksonville Jaguars (0-2), Washington Commanders (1-1), Arizona Cardinals (1-), and New England Patriots (1-2) are not a murderer's row schedule by any means. However, the season will most likely be dead in the water without at least three wins over the next six weeks.

There is a good chance more players speak up on this Matt Eberflus operation if that situation unfolds.