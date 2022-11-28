Published November 28, 2022

By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

The Chicago Bears might have just lost an offensive weapon for the rest of the 2022 NFL season. It is feared that wide receiver Darnell Mooney has sustained a season-ending lower-body injury during Week 12’s game against the New York Jets on the road, according to a source of Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

“Bears WR Darnell Mooney will get more tests Monday, but the fear is he suffered a season-ending ankle injury in today’s loss to the Jets, per source.”

The Bears are certainly hoping that Mooney’s injury is not as serious as initially feared. Mooney exited the third quarter of the Jets game after a New York defender fell on his ankles, while he was trying to help in setting a block. Mooney was not able to return to the game which he barely influenced with his play. Mooney had zero catches and no targets against the Jets, though, the Bears did not have Justin Fields under center. Fields missed Week 12 because of a shoulder injury, paving the way for Trevor Siemian to get the spot start. It was the first time this season that Mooney was not targeted even once.

Mooney posted 1,055 receiving yards to go with four touchdowns in 2021, leaving Bears fans expecting more from him in 2022. However, like the Bears’ overall offense, Mooney has been a disappointment. He entered the Jets game with just 493 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 40 receptions and 61 targets.

The Bears signed Mooney in 2020 to a four-year $3.577 million contract.

Chicago is now on a five-game losing skid, which the Bears will look to snap in Week 13 versus the Green Bay Packer at Soldier Field.