Ever since Alan Williams' ominous departure, the Chicago Bears have been without an official defensive coordinator. As the Bears look to remedy their defensive issues, Chicago has brought in an extra defensive-minded coach to help fill the void.

The Bears have hired Phil Snow as a defensive analyst, via Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times. Matt Eberflus seems eager to have a coach with Snow's experience on his staff.

“He'll be here Monday giving us those reports, Tuesday giving us those reports as we do our game planning, and he'll certainly be helpful to our defensive staff,” Eberflus said.

Outside of just Snow's experience, his addition will take some of the load off of Eberflus' back. Since Williams left, Chicago's head coach has been serving as the team's psuedo defensive coordinator. While that arrangement seems to be remaining in place after Snow's hiring, Eberflus will now have a strong defensive mind to collaborate with.

Phil Snow was the Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator from 2000-2022. Before that, he also served as the DC of numerous college programs such as Baylor, Temple and Washington among many others. Overall, Snow's coaching history dates back to 1976.

But even with all that experience, Snow has a big job on his hands when it comes to fixing the Bears' defense. Chicago currently ranks 25th in the NFL in total defense, allowing 356.8 yards per game.

Eventually, the Bears will need to alleviate Matt Eberflus from the DC position and hire a full-time member of the coaching staff. But for now, Snow and his dearth of experience will be called upon to help Eberflus lead the defense for the remainder of the season.