Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields' status is now in doubt for the team's Week 7 game against the Las Vegas Raiders after suffering a thumb injury in the Week 6 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Bears head coach Matt Eberflus spoke to reporters on Monday saying that Fields is ‘doubtful‘ with no timetable for his return, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

“It's really going to come down to grip strength.”

Eberflus said that Fields' ability to suit up and potentially play with the injury will “come down to grip strength.” The fact that Fields is already doubtful suggests that his grip strength may be compromised to the point where the Bears are better off sitting him.

How long could Justin Fields be out with injury?

The Bears have been tight-lipped on any timelines with Fields, but a source gave ESPN's Adam Schefter a clearer picture on the dual-threat QB, saying that he'll be out “for “however long it takes for swelling and stiffness to reside and strength to come back so he can grip a ball.”

X-rays came back negative on Fields' thumb, which is certainly a good sign.

However, with Fields unlikely to suit up in Week 7, the Bears will turn to undrafted backup Tyson Bagent once again. Bagent relieved Fields in Week 6 against Minnesota, completing 10 of 14 passes for 83 yards with no touchdowns and one interception.

It's a big blow to a Bears offense that was finally starting to put it all together the last couple of weeks.

What the Fields injury means for Bears offense

Fields and the Bears, who looked listless through the first three weeks of the season, came alive in a loss to the Denver Broncos back in Week 4, as they scored 28 points with Fields firing four touchdown passes.

Chicago blew a huge lead to Denver, but it was clear that something clicked, as Fields followed it up with another four-touchdown performance against the Washington Commanders on Thursday Night Football the following week.

What does his injury mean for the Bears offense? Well, in short, nothing good.

Bagent wasn't terrible against the Vikings- and he posted excellent numbers playing for the Division II Shepherd Rams in college- but he is not the athlete Fields is and offers little mobility. That will be a problem behind Chicago's less-than-stellar offensive line.

Bears fans will just have to hope that Fields returns sooner rather than later.