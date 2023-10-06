There's light at the end of the tunnel, after all. The Chicago Bears' 2023 season was miserable after losing four straight games to start the year. Justin Fields looked absolutely horrible, the team was being exposed for their incompetence, and even some equipment got stolen. It felt like nothing was going right for the Bears, on and off the field.

For one game, though, Bears fans saw the light. Against the Washington Commanders, Chicago shone brightly. Their much-maligned offense looked alive, blessed by a healthy dose of Fields and DJ Moore lighting it up. The defense held a surging Washington attack to just 20 points. It was a great win for coach Matt Eberflus, who had this to say after this pivotal win., per NFL.com

“That's why you get into coaching,” Bears coach Matt Eberflus said of walking into the locker room postgame. “I've been coaching 32 years, so when I started doing it, I was 22 and nine months. I was coaching the guys that I played with, so that was a little weird, but it's fun because you get to see the smiles and the joy for their hard work. All the staff members, the coaches. It's a lot of work that you put into this. We've gone through some adversity, but we learned lessons from that adversity. Those things harden you a little bit, so it's going to be fun going forward.”

Eberflus has admittedly gotten a lot of the blame for their shortcomings this season. After showing flashes of growth last season, the Bears looked even more disjointed to start the year. A big part of their struggles was that their schemes and decisions were questionable at best and downright horrible at worst. Many were calling for Eberflus' head.

While those calls won't be completely eradicated, for one game, they will be a lot quieter. The Bears do not have Super Bowl aspirations this season, but showing signs of life like they did this week will help. Eberflus' statement about this team's resolve will be encouraging moving forward.

“Guys did a nice job of sticking together during our adversity and I told them that the reason we can do that is because of the relationships we've built in the building,” Eberflus said. “The guys have always been tight. The guys have always been determined and super excited about that.”