The Chicago Bears have reportedly signed wide receiver Trent Taylor to their active roster, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Trent Taylor is a slot receiver and punt returner. He led the league in punt returns over 20 yards last season, according to Rapoport.

It will be interesting to see the role that Taylor has with the Bears. It would make sense for him to immediately come in as a punt returner. But it will also be worth monitoring his role, if there is any, for him on the Bears' offense.

Taylor started his career with the San Francisco 49ers. He had his most productive season in his rookie year in 2017 with the 49ers, when he recorded 430 receiving yards, according to Pro Football Reference. He spent two more seasons with the 49ers before moving to the Bengals in 2021.

While Taylor does not have any returns for touchdowns in his career, his best season was in 2022 with the Bengals, when he had 340 return yards, according to Pro Football Reference.

Taylor has recorded below 100 receiving yards in each of the last three seasons, so it would make sense if he was strictly on the Bears' roster as a returner and special teams player in general.

The Bears are hoping to contend for a playoff spot this year as they have done a lot to surround quarterback Justin Fields with talent. The hope is that Justin Fields takes a big step forward as a passer with the addition of weapons. Taylor setting up the Bears with good field position could be big for Fields' development.