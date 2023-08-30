The Chicago Bears have been busy as Week 1 of the season looms. They most recently waived DE Terrell Lewis, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Pelissero believes the Bears may be preparing to make waiver claims as a result of recent roster moves.

“The #Bears, who own the top spot in the waiver priority order, already appear to be making room for claims: They've waived DE Terrell Lewis, per source. All waiver claims from the past several days of cuts are due by noon ET today,” Pelissero shared.

Sure enough, the Bears ended up making a roster claim early on Wednesday, per Pelissero as well.

“And now here's the first waiver claim: The #Bears have claimed DE Khalid Kareem off waivers from the #Colts, per source.”

The team wasn't done though, later claiming another defender, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

“The #Bears have also claimed DB Quindell Johnson from the #Rams,” Rapoport reported.

Having the top spot in waiver priority is important. At this point, it would be surprising if the Bears did not make any more waiver claims.

Chicago is heading into an interesting season. They are not ready to compete just yet, but Justin Fields and their young core of players are continuing to develop. The Bears may end up defying expectations during the 2023 campaign. So Chicago's potential aggressiveness in waivers would be understandable, as they look to add depth to the roster ahead of Week 1.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on the Bears as they are made available.