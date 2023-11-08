Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields is listed as doubtful with his thumb injury ahead of Thursday's game against the Carolina Panthers.

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields has been listed as doubtful on Wednesday's injury report due to his thumb issue, so it will be Tyson Bagent starting at quarterback again for the Bears against the Carolina Panthers on Thursday Night Football, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

Tyson Bagent has started the last three games for the Bears after Justin Fields hurt his thumb in the loss to the Minnesota Vikings. The Bears went on to beat the Las Vegas Raiders before losing to the Los Angeles Chargers and New Orleans Saints.

It was thought that Fields could potentially return for Thursday's game against the Panthers, but now it appears that he will need another week. After the game against the Panthers, the Bears will be playing the Detroit Lions on the road, which would be a tough return game for Fields, but he does give the team the best chance to win.

Even though Bagent is going to start, the game against the Panthers is winnable for the Bears. The Panthers are currently 1-7, and rookie quarterback Bryce Young has struggled so far this season. It will be interesting to see how the teams fare.

Thursday's game will have some interesting implications for the draft. The Bears have the Panthers' first-round pick as a result of the trade that helped Carolina land Bryce Young. The outcome could change where the Bears are picking with both of those picks in the 2024 draft.

Fields will miss at least one more game as he tries to stake his claim as Chicago's starting quarterback long-term.